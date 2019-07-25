Novi police: Suicidal man barricaded inside home

NOVI, Mich. - A suicidal man is barricaded inside a home in the 24000 block of Venice Drive in Novi, police said.

Novi police are asking people to avoid the neighborhood near 10 Mile and Beck roads as officers work to safely resolve this situation.

People who live near this home are asked to stay inside their homes. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of Beck and 10 Mile roads.

This started about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police were called to conduct a welfare check and the man ran into the home when officers arrived. He ran to an upstairs bedroom. Police have not been able to get in contact with him.

