Novi Public Library catches the worm with earlier cafe hours

Novi Public Library will now open its cafe at 7 a.m. on weekdays. (Pixlr)

NOVI, Mich. - Early risers can now get their daily injection of caffeine even earlier with Novi Public Library's new cafe hours.

The library's Starbucks cafe now opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays, perfect for commuters and students on their way to school, according to Novi Public Library's Facebook post.

The cafe's new hours are as follows:

Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.