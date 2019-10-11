News

Novi Public Library catches the worm with earlier cafe hours

Library's Starbucks cafe will be opening at 7 a.m. weekdays

By Miriam Marini - Web Producer

Novi Public Library will now open its cafe at 7 a.m. on weekdays. (Pixlr)

NOVI, Mich. - Early risers can now get their daily injection of caffeine even earlier with Novi Public Library's new cafe hours.

The library's Starbucks cafe now opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays, perfect for commuters and students on their way to school, according to Novi Public Library's Facebook post.

The cafe's new hours are as follows:

  • Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

