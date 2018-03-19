Novi to host Michigan International Women's Show

NOVI, Mich. - The 23rd annual Michigan International Women’s Show will come to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on from May 3 to May 5.

Vern Yip, from TLC’s home improvement series "Trading Spaces," will give home design tips and talk about how the new season will differ.

Savannah Chrisley, from the USA Network reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," will share her experiences of growing up with her perfectionist father and discuss her fashion line.

There will be talks about cooking and baking tips from Paul Penny and Kamryb Chasnis and makeup trends and tips from beauty experts. Other events include the dog fashion show "Pawject Runway-Fido Fashion Show," bionic screenings for women to check their health, local crafts from local artists, photo booths, crafting classes and Ann Arbor Firefighters Charities will host a fashion show with firefighters modeling their firefighting gear.

Special gifts will be given to the first 100 show attendees each day. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and children under 5 are admitted free with a paying adult. Discount tickets are available at Walgreens for $7. Advance tickets purchased online are $9 for one or $7 for a group of 10 or more.

For more information and exhibitor coupons, visit the official Facebook page, the official website InternationalWomenShow.com or call 800-849-0248.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.