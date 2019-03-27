Nurse diagnosed with ovarian cancer goes on cross-country road trip to spread awareness

DETROIT - When Trisha Goodridge was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she went on a cross-country trip for herself and for other women.

Goodridge remembers the day she was diagnosed.

"I really had to kind of sit down and I had to really think about it. I had to think, you know, start thinking about my legacy," she said.

The 55-year-old nurse had a recurring idea, a dream for herself, but also a mission for others.

"I decided I'm going to plan a trip down Route 66," she said.

She got a 1964 Ford Galaxy and named it Lola.

"She's my color so she's my teal, my ribbon color for ovarian cancer, and, you know, everything just kind of followed," she said.

Lola however, "decided she's a showgirl and not a road girl so she peaced out on us in Tulsa, Oklahoma," Goodridge said.

Goodridge and the others with her got a van and continued the journey. She wanted to warn other women about ovarian cancer while seeing parts of the country she had never seen, creating memories and moments with friends and family along the way.

Now, back in Ypsilanti, Goodridge is surrounding herself with uplifting positive messages in her home. She has gone through 50 rounds of chemo and five surgeries.

Goodridge is continuing to share her story and warn other women about the signs and dangers of ovarian cancer.

"I've learned that I'm strong. I've learned that I'm brave. I've learned that I have an amazing family. I have amazing friends," she said.

