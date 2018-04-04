NYC bus terminal reopens; unidentified white powder harmless

NEW YORK - New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal has reopened entrances that were affected by a police investigation of an unidentified white powder that was deemed harmless.

Spokesman Joe Pentangelo says bus service was not affected Wednesday morning.

The police investigation occurred at the close of rush hour, when the area around the terminal is still usually packed with morning commuters.

The terminal is a main entryway into the city. It is across the street from the New York Times headquarters.

There is no immediate danger at Port Authority Bus Terminal. Authorities are investigating NON-HAZARDOUS white substance dropped in South Wing. Bus operations are continuing but 8th Ave entrance to South Wing temporarily closed. We will provide updates as more info is available. — PortAuthBusTerminal (@PABusTerminal) April 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.