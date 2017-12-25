Oak Park city official ask residents to remove cars from roads Tuesday for snow removal

OAK PARK, Mich. - In an effort to clear residential roads safely and efficiently, Oak Park's city manager has requested a volunteer removal of vehicles from all city streets on Tuesday.

The city will provide emergency parking for all residents, who have been requested to have their vehicles off the roads by 4 a.m. A map of available snow emergency parking is available here.

For more information on the snow removal process, visit Oak Park's official website here.

