Oak Park man accused of masturbating while approaching women in Troy parking lots

TROY, Mich. - An Oak Park man has been arrested after two women said he approached them in Troy parking lots while masturbating, according to police.

Troy officers were called around 3:30 p.m. April 8 to investigate two indecent exposure cases near Oakland Plaza at 14 Mile and John R roads.

One woman said she was walking in the parking lot near Ulta when she was approached by a man who asked, "Do you have 10 minutes?" The woman said she saw the man's pants were down and he was masturbating.

THe second woman said she was walking near the HomeGoods store when a man approached her and asked her to perform a sexual act. She said his pants were down and he was masturbating.

Troy police found Scott Rossman, 51, nearby. He fit the description from both women, police said.

Rossman was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure.

He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $500 bail.

