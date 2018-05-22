Oak Park police: Stabbing attack on DDOT bus targeted innocent man

OAK PARK, Mich. - Police in Oak Park said a stabbing Monday night on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus was unprovoked by the victim.

The victim is a 34-year-old Detroit man who was on his way home from work. The suspect, a 65-year-old Detroit man, thought the victim was a man who broken into his house, but police said he wasn't.

The suspect jumped over a few seats and stabbed the man in the chest, police said. The man got off the bus and tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody by Oak Park police on the Detroit side of 8 Mile Road, just east of Schaefer Highway, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and released a short time later.

Oak Park police said the case will be handed over to the Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

