Oak Park's first gastropub set to open later this year

OAK PARK, Mich - Later this year, on Eleven Mile Road between Tulare Street and Tyler Street, Oak park's first gastropub will begin serving hungry patrons.

Earlier this year, Oak Park Social LLC, led by proprietor Alexander Bishai, received site plan approval. On Monday, May 20, the residence corporation was granted an official liquor license by city council. This comes a few short years after Oak Park voters approved Class "C" liquor licenses in the city.

Although not yet finalized, residents can expect a menu consisting of artisan-inspired New American cuisine that features a range of unique shareable plates, a "humongous charcuterie board," chef-driven entrées and vegetarian options. In addition, the pub will have Sunday brunch hours with a decorated menu. There may also be an outdoor dining area speckled with games and activities.

Bishai—a Michigan native—said he wanted to open up a business in Oak Park because of its full-proof vision combined with his lifelong love for the state of Michigan itself.

"We sincerely believe in Oak Park and that of the city's vision for Eleven Mile Road," Bishai said. "We will continue to invest in the city of Oak Park and assist in forging the path for Oak Park to be labeled as a destination for food, spirits and hospitality in Metro Detroit. We knew Oak Park was a great choice because of their recent investments in infrastructure and their strong focus on economic development. Throughout this process, the city has been great to work with, including being business-friendly and exceptionally accommodating."

The gastropub development follows many other major announcements in the relative area, such as a new brewery on Eleven Mile, a new Kroger on Greenfield just south of Eleven Mile and the expansion of Detroit's MoGo bike-share system, with a future station located on Eleven Mile.

Oak Park Mayor Marian McClellan believes these developments near Eleven Mile will forever change the corridor from an underused area to an attraction.

"It's a game-changer as we can see by the plans for this exciting new restaurant, in addition to the brewery and other retail interests quickly noticing that Oak Park is on the move," McClellan said.

Further announcements regarding the gastropub, like the building's name, will be disclosed throughout the summer. Bishai predicts the grand opening will commence sometime in the early fall of this year.

