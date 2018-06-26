Oakland County attorney accused of cheating money out of clients for gambling sentenced

An attorney from Huntington Woods was sentenced Tuesday in a defraud scheme. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. - An attorney from Huntington Woods was sentenced Tuesday in connection with a multi-year scheme to defraud investors and acquire money for gambling, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced.

Robert A. Gross, 49, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in the scheme.

Officials said Gross secured funds by falsely representing the nature of purported investments and the security of those investments.

Gross admitted to receiving $2 million in financial compensation from the people for whom he was soliciting funds.

"Mr. Gross used his position as a lawyer to cheat his clients and others out of millions of dollars rather than protect their interests," Schneider said. "His greed for money was an abuse of trust that resulted in financial harm to his victims."

Among the false representations made by Gross was a claim that the money would be used for a medical marijuana business and equipment lien repayment, officials said.

The funds were actually used to pay down gambling markers and get new gambling credit at a casino in Las Vegas, according to officials.

Gross also created fake documents as part of the scene, police said.

He will have to pay at least $3,625,000 in restitution, police said.

"Mr. Gross has caused significant financial harm to so many victims and their families," said Steve Francis, special agent in charge of HSI Detroit. "Hopefully this prison sentence and $3.6 million in restitution will bring some relief. HSI special agents are dedicated to uncovering financial fraud schemes and will continue to aggressively investigate those who seek to profit by taking advantage of others."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.