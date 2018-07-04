Oakland County beach closed on 4th of July due to high levels of E. coli

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Oakland County residents beat the heat by hitting the beach Wednesday, but there was one lake they had to avoid.

The beach at Scotch Lake in West Bloomfield is closed due to high levels of E. coli.

Nancy Sanders, who lives on the lake, blames ducks and mute swans for the bacteria.

"They sit on the beach, they poop all over everything, and the poop gets in the water and that's what makes the E. coli," Sanders said.

Residents have worked to find a solution, and a stuffed coyote has even been used to keep the birds away from the water.

"It worked last year," Sanders said. "This year, not so much."

The county tests the water once a week. It is looking to reopen the beach by the end of the month.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.