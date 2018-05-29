Oakland County business owner accused of stealing more than $60,000 from clients

An Oakland County business owner has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 from his clients. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County business owner has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced.

Ronald Robling owned and operated R&S Resale, a company that conducts estate sales, Schuette said. Large estate sales were held in clients' homes and, in some cases, the homes of the deceased, officials said.

In smaller sales, Robling is accused of removing items from the home and selling them at his business. As payment for his services, Robling would receive a percentage of each sale, officials said.

Robling didn't pay many of his clients for their portions of the proceeds, according to authorities. Instead, he is accused of using the money to pay his own debts.

Robling used his clients' money from the most recent sales to pay off clients from earlier sales, officials said.

He is accused of pocketing more than $60,000 from his clients.

Robling and his business were charged Tuesday with 13 counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

"Today’s arraignment should serve as a warning to those operating criminal enterprises and stealing from Michigan consumers," Schuette said. "Here at the Department of Attorney General, we don’t take theft lightly. If you are unlawfully conducting business or stealing from hard-working Michigan residents, we will take the appropriate action to ensure you don’t have the chance to do it again."

Robling was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Joseph Longo in the 43rd District Court in Oakland County. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.