Oakland County creates 2020 census count committee

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County commissioners have established a committee for the 2020 census.

Oakland County Complete Count Committee will be dedicated "to educating the public about the importance of participating in the census and ensuring that county residents, including those in historically difficult to count populations, are accounted for in the upcoming U.S. Census on April 1, 2020," reads a statement from the Oakland County Board of Commissioners on Thursday.

"The importance of U.S. Census numbers cannot be understated. Census data determines the boundary lines of federal, state, and county legislative districts, and how billions of dollars in federal and state funds are distributed. These funds pay for critical programs around health, education, transportation, child and elder care, emergency preparedness and more. Researchers estimate that for every person not counted, communities lose approximately $1,800 in federal funding annually."

The census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, which requires a headcount of everyone living in the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Island Areas of the U.S. every ten years. The primary goal of the census is to count everyone once and in the right place.

The U.S. Census Bureau partners with tribal, state and local governments, as well as community-based organizations, faith-based groups, schools businesses, the media and others to educate residents and motivate them to participate.

Oakland County census data

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Oakland County was home to 1,259,201 residents as of July 2018. That's a 4.7 percent increase in population since the 2010 census.

Oakland County's population by age and sex breaks down like this:

Persons under 5 years -- 5.5%

Persons under 18 years -- 21.3%

Persons 65 years and over -- 16.4%

Female persons -- 51.1%

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.