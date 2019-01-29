Oakland County crews working to clear roads of snow after storm

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Road crews across Metro Detroit have a long night ahead of them, working to make sure the roads are clear by the morning commute.

Communities north of M-59 got a substantial amount of snow and it is expected to take a long time to clear it all away.

After eight hours of snow the cleanup is underway and it's happening in stages.

The snow stopped falling around 7 p.m., but Oakland County and cities like Rochester have had their crews working in the streets all day.

All the main roads have been cleared and side streets are just starting to get attention.

