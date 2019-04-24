Oakland County deputies investigate possible child abuse after father claims he slipped, fell on boy

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Oakland County deputies are investigating a possible child abuse case after a father told them he accidentally slipped and fell on top of his 2-month-old son, authorities said.

Deputies and Brandon Township firefighters were called to the 70 block of Village Street for a report of an injured child.

The boy was unconscious and having trouble breathing, officials said. He had two blackened eyes and signs of facial swelling, police said.

The father, a 23-year-old Independence Township man, told deputies he had been carrying the child when he slipped on clothes piled up on the floor and dropped the boy, police said. He claimed the child struck his head on a clothes basket, police said.

The man also told deputies he lost his balance and fell on top of the child, according to authorities.

Paramedics stabilized the child and took him to a nearby hospital for more evaluation, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case as possible child abuse, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

