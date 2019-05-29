Oakland County deputy's vehicle struck by 70-year-old woman who ran red light, police say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 70-year-old woman ran a red light and struck an Oakland County deputy's vehicle in the middle of an intersection, police said.

The incident happened at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday at Glengary and Benstein roads, police said.

The deputy was stopped at a red light on westbound Glengary Road and entered the intersection when the light turned green, according to authorities.

His patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle that had failed to stop at the red light, police said.

The patrol vehicle was pushed across the intersection, according to officials.

The deputy and the 70-year-old White Lake Township woman were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.

The deputy is 59 years old and a 32-year veteran of the force, officials said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

