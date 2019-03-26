Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson announced Tuesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He made the announcement in front of his employees and the media, and there were few dry eyes in the room.

The L. Brooks Patterson Building in Pontiac was recently named for the county executive. He said Monday that he's given eulogies over the years and learned important lessons about these types of moments.

"I survived that car accident and I lost Jimmy, my driver, a couple weeks ago," Patterson said. "That should have been the end of the career."

Patterson has spent 45 years as a staple of Oakland County leadership. He said he cheated death seven years ago and is holding out hope he can do so again.

"This is the time you can really beat it," Patterson said. "There's an 11 percent chance you walk away. I intend to be part of that 11 percent. Hopefully, that's my reputation. I'm strong enough to go into the fight and finish it."

Patterson was true to his character, telling long, amusing stories and holding onto his sense of humor.

"If you had that as part of your DNA going in, you likely should have it when you're going out," Patterson said. "I could have cried all day in that room, but I decided I wanted to be the guy you knew for all these years."

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel released the following statement:

"I am shocked by the news my friend Brooks Patterson has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. It's a sad story. It's not what you want to hear. With anybody who has cancer, you're fighting for your life. He's always been a fighter. My thoughts and prayers are with Brooks and his family during this new challenge."

