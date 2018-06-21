Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson hints at possible retirement when term ends in 2020

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson has been making headlines lately, including the debate over whether or not he will retire after this term.

Oakland County voters have repeatedly voted to keep Patterson in office, and he has never shied away from expressing his viewpoint.

Most recently, Patterson made unvarnished comments about Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and his refusal to go along with another shot at a Regional Transit Authority millage after it failed the last time.

But Patterson also created a stir when he said he was ready to retire, before walking back that decision. He spoke with Local 4 Wednesday and weighed in on what he's thinking.

"You can't stay here forever," Patterson said. "When I reach the end of this term I'll be 82. At some point in time, we don't own these positions, we just basically rent them. I will have been here 28 years plus 19 in the prosecutor's office. That's 47 years. That's a career.

"I'm not saying I'm retiring. I don't want to make myself a lame duck for two and a half years. But I think if you do the math, you'll probably figure out which way I'm leaning."

The frenzied jockeying to see who will run for the job should Patterson retire is already underway.

