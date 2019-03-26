Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson to make 'major' announcement on future

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson is planning to make a "major" announcement regarding his future on Tuesday afternoon.

A press conference is planned for 1 p.m. at The Conference Center in Waterford. It's unclear what Patterson will be announcing, but rumors of his retirement have existed for the past few years.

Patterson, 80, was first elected County Executive in 1992. Before then, he served as Oakland County Prosecutor.

In addition to several controversial comments in past years, Patterson has had serious health issues, including injuries from a car crash in 2012.

