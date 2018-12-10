Oakland County father critically injures 6-week-old daughter by shaking her, police say

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A father from Oakland County was arrested Monday for critically injuring his 6-week-old daughter by shaking her, according to authorities.

Christopher Williams, 25, of Oxford Township, told officials he had found his daughter unconscious and with signs of shallow breathing. Oxford Township firefighters rushed to the home in the 400 block of Chinkapin Rill.

While en route, deputies learned the child was turning blue and not breathing. Paramedics stabilized the child and took her to Ascension-Providence Rochester Hospital.

Detectives spoke with Williams, who said the child hadn't been able to retain fluids and showed signs of getting sick over the past few days.

He later admitted he had assaulted the child by shaking her, detectives said. He was taken into custody.

Williams has no criminal history, officials said.

The infant is in critical condition but is stable, officials said. She was transferred Monday to Children's Hospital, medical officials said.

Williams is charged with first-degree child abuse, which is a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

He was arraigned Monday at 52-3 District Court and is being held on $500,000 bail.

A pre-exam is scheduled for Dec. 26, and an exam date is set for Jan. 2.

