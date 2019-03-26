Oakland County father to be sentenced for critically injuring infant daughter by shaking her

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A father from Oakland County. who was charged for critically injuring his 2-month-old daughter by shaking her, faces sentencing Tuesday.

Christopher Williams, 25, of Oxford Township, is charged with first-degree child abuse, which is a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison. He pleaded no contest to charges in February, which is the same as a guilty plea in Michigan.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Williams told officials in Dec. 2018 he had found his daughter, Emily Paige Williams, unconscious and with signs of shallow breathing. Oxford Township firefighters rushed to the home in the 400 block of Chinkapin Rill.

While en route, deputies learned the child was turning blue and not breathing. Paramedics stabilized the child and took her to Ascension-Providence Rochester Hospital.

Detectives spoke with Williams, who said the child hadn't been able to retain fluids and showed signs of getting sick over the past few days.

He later admitted he had assaulted the child by shaking her, detectives said. He was taken into custody.

"You're a monster and you had no right doing this to her," said Stephany Riney, the child's grandmother.

Williams has no criminal history, officials said.

The infant is in critical condition but is stable, officials said. She was transferred Monday to Children's Hospital, medical officials said.

"She's got wires coming out of her head," Riney said. "She's on life support, got a collapsed lung and she's just so helpless."

"She was happy, smiling when I left that morning," said Kayla Rziemkowski, the child's mother. "Then he called and said she wasn't breathing. He sounded panicked with me, but when he was on the phone with EMS he sounded calm, they told me."

