Oakland County K-9 receives body armor donation from nonprofit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated a K-9 protective vest to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Jax, a 6-year-old German sheperd trained in tracking, detection, evidence and building searches and handler protection, will receive the body armor. The vest is sponsored by Matthew Pearson, of White Lake. "This gift of protection provided by Jade and Mattie Pearson" will be embroidered on the vest.

"We are very honored and grateful for this donation to K-9 Jax, who is an indispensable member of our K-9 team at the Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. "K-9 Jax is assigned to the Road Patrol Division and takes calls for service all around the county and region. K-9 Jax and his K-9 partners have seen an increase in service calls and this equipment will ensure his safety."

Jax's vest is expected to be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

