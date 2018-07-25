Oakland County man accused of spitting in deputy's face, bending police car doors with kicks

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 27-year-old Orion Township man is accused of spitting in a deputy's face and damaging a police car by kicking the doors, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies met with a resident of Orion Township who provided them with a petition for hospitalization. The court order had been signed by a judge and authorized officers to take the man's 27-year-old son into protective custody, police said.

When deputies found the man on Heights and Lapeer roads, they placed him in the back seat of the patrol vehicle.

Police said the man became aggressive when he was advised of the court order and started to kick the back doors from inside. Both doors were bent about 4 inches, police said. It caused about $2,000 worth of damage.

Deputies tried to speak with the man and explain the circumstances of him being taken into custody, but he spat at them several times, officials said. He spat in the face of a 47-year-old deputy who has been with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for 20 years, according to authorities.

The man was taken to the Oakland County Jail on charges of assault on a police officer and malicious destruction of police property.

