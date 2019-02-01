Oakland County man arrested after bragging about selling drugs on Netflix series 'Dope'

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man accused of selling drugs in Oakland County admitted to authorities that he recently appeared in an episode of a Netflix series about the drug trade.

Authorities said Ryan James Zettell, 21, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that began last July when they received a tip identifying him as a Troy-area drug trafficker. The tip also indicated Zettell was featured in the Netflix documentary series "Dope" in an episode focused on Metro Detroit.

In the episode, Zettell appeared as a masked man and used the name Ozone. He bragged about selling drugs and said it was a temporary gig for him.

"I want to get out as soon as possible," Zettell said in the documentary. "I'm going to college. I'm actually going into Homeland Security and criminal justice. I feel like my past will help me with my future."

Ryan Zettell (WDIV)

Police said they were able to conduct undercover buys and surveillance of Zettell and arranged many purchases of both cocaine and MDMA. The team secured search warrants for two locations where they had witnessed Zettell conduct illegal activities.

During the arrest of Zettell, authorities recovered a backpack containing digital scales, 62 acid tabs, 29 grams of molly,1 gram of cocaine and a laptop, police said. At one of the search warrant locations, a Kimber .45-caliber semi-automatic weapon, 1 gram of cocaine and $7,195 in U.S. currency were recovered.

"If you're dumb enough to do something that's killing people, don't be dumb enough to do it here," said Deputy Michael Bouchard, of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. "On top of it, to go on TV and brag about it."

Zettell has been charged with six counts of delivering or manufacturing a controlled substance.

