Oakland County man arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography

DETROIT - An Oakland County man is facing child pornography charges after investigators executed a search warrant at his Pontiac home.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in Livonia arrested James Arthur Suzor, 45 of Pontiac, for the possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

The investigation began in July, when the task force became aware of Suzor, who is a convicted sex offender, possessing and sharing child sexually abusive material online. Further investigation and the execution of a search warrant at his home led to his arrest.

Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry: How to search the database

Suzor was arraigned on Aug. 8 at the 50th District Court on two counts of aggravated distributing of child sexually abusive material, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

The MSP CCU encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.