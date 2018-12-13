Oakland County man charged in deaths of petting zoo animals

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County man is facing charges connected to the deaths of several petting zoo animals.

Andrew Elroy Scott, a 32-year-old man from Brandon Township, faces up to four years in prison following an Oakland County Animal Control Division investigation involving 31 farm animals from a petting zoo at a roadside farm stand in Brandon Township. Six of the 31 animals have died.

Scott was arraigned Thursday on a charge of cruelty and neglect of 10 or more animals

Here's more background from the Oakland County Animal Control Division:

A witness familiar with horses alerted OCAC to the condition of the animals in October after observing two miniature horses at the roadside petting zoo were thin. OCAC obtained a search warrant from 52-2 District Court on Oct. 24 to go onto Scott’s property in the 4500-block of Ramsey Road which is near the roadside stand. OCAC, accompanied by Oakland County Sheriff Brandon Township Substation deputies and an equine veterinarian, executed the search warrant the following day.

Investigators observed several thin animals on Scott’s property. The veterinarian conducted tests on site and took fecal samples from the miniature horses. From the fecal samples, he determined the animals were loaded with worms. The veterinarian advised OCAC to have Scott begin veterinary care for the animals, increase their food intake to gain weight, and check on them again in 30 days. Neither the veterinarian nor investigators on scene believed that the condition of the animals warranted confiscation at that time.

A month later, OCAC repeatedly attempted to contact Scott via voicemail to schedule a site visit to check on the progress of the care of the animals. He failed to respond to those messages. On Dec. 4, OCAC obtained another search warrant from 52-2 District Court which officers executed that day on Scott’s property. Upon arrival, OCAC discovered five deceased animals (two calves, two goats, one of which was in an advanced state of decay, and a rabbit). One of the calves seized that day died that night.

The remaining 25 animals that survived included seven sheep, six miniature horses, six goats, five rabbits, and a donkey. They are being cared for at a farm with which OCAC contracts.

Scott entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment in 52-2 District Court where he was released on $2,500 personal bond.

Conditions of the bond include that he may not be responsible for or in possession of any animal(s) while this matter is pending. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 10:00 a.m. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

