Oakland County mother charged with manslaughter, child abuse after 7-month-old girl dies

LAKE ORION, Mich. - An Oakland County mother has been charged in connection with the death of her 7-month-old child, officials said.

Police were called at 4:43 a.m. March 23 about a 7-month-old baby that was possibly dead at a home in the 3000 block of Lakeview Drive, according to authorities.

Deputies and paramedics went to the home and pronounced the baby dead.

Investigation by the Clare County Sheriff's Office and medical examiners led to a warrant against the child's mother, Michelle Sulisz.

Sulisz, 27, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

She was arrested Monday by Oakland County deputies and taken to Clare County.

Sulisz was arraigned Tuesday at 80th District Court and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 10.

