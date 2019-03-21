Oakland County officials seize more than $500K worth of drugs, dismantle trafficking organization

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County officials said a monthslong investigation led to the seizure of more than $500,000 worth of drugs and the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization.

Investigators from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Farmington Hills Police Department and the West Bloomfield Police Department started the investigation last October. The narcotics team surveilled five people and discovered they were part of a drug trafficking organization that was moving large quantities of heroin and cocaine.

While executing search warrants in Pontiac, Southfield and Eastpointe, investigators said they seized 1.5 kilos of cocaine, 1,022 grams of heroin and fentanyl mix -- 37 grams which was pure fentanyl, 600 grams of cutting agents, 20 pounds of marijuana, digital scales, grinders, packaging material, a .40 caliber handgun and $67,000 in cash.

Five people were charged in connection with the drug trafficking.

George Booth, 40, of Pontiac, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to deliver or manufacture 1,000 or more grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; one count of delivery or manufacture of 1,000 or more grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; and two counts of delivery or manufacture of 450 to 999 grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic.

Kejuanta Deshaun Pickett, 33, of Pontiac, was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of 1,000 or more grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; two counts of delivery or manufacture of 450 to 999 grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; and one count of maintaining a drug house.

Clide Charles-Lamout Mathis, 44, of Novi, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to deliver or manufacture 1,000 or more grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; one count of delivery or manufacture of 1,000 or more grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; two counts of delivery or manufacture of 450 to 999 grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; and one count of maintaining a drug house.

Eric Dwayne Mills, 44, of Eastpointe, was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of 1,000 or more grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; two counts of delivery or manufacture of 450 to 999 grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic; and one count of maintaining a drug house.

Rashad Isom Alston, 34, of Pontiac, was charged with of two counts of delivery or manufacture of 450 to 999 grams of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic.

All five men are out on bond.

"Dismantling this organized DTO took dangerous criminals and drugs off the streets where we live and work," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We will remain dedicated to investigating and prosecuting these death dealers to the fullest extent of the law. At a time when opioid overdoses are among the leading cause of death in America, we will be relentless in our efforts to arrest those profiting from the pain and death of others.”

