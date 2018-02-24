Oakland County Road Commission extends pothole repairs into overnight hours

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Cold patching isn't a permanent fix, but it will have to do for now as crews in Oakland County work to fix potholes and dangerous road conditions.

"You've got crews set up on a certain road, and you may run up to a different road and you may have to decide 'OK, which road is worse here now?'" said Matt Mountain, of the Road Commission of Oakland County.

Crews are extending repairs to the overnight hours to deal with an issue that doesn't seem to be going away any time soon.

