Oakland County road workers experience third collision in less than 3 weeks

Two Oakland County road commission workers were injured Sept. 5, 2018 when their truck was struck on M-5 near Drake Road. (RCOC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - For the third time in less than a month, a car incident Friday put Road Commission for Oakland County employees at risk while working near a busy road.

According to RCOC, no one was hurt when a car drove into a barreled-off work zone off M-59, east of Williams Lake Road in Waterford Township. The collision scattered construction barrels, but missed workers.

This follows a similar incident Wednesday in which a driver slammed into a RCOC truck on M-5 in Farmington Hills. The collision caused the truck to flip over, sending two workers to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 road workers injured when vehicle strikes truck on M-5 near Drake Road

On Aug. 20, a semi-truck collided into the back of a RCOC truck on I-96 near Milford Road in Lyon Twp.

"We are imploring motorists to slow down and be aware that there are men and women in the work zones,” stated RCOC county highway engineer Gary Piotrowicz. “When driving, it is imperative that you watch your surroundings and slow down in work zones. Working near traffic is a difficult job, and the last thing we want to see is road workers put at risk by careless drivers."

