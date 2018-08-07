Oakland County Sheriff: Evidence of drug trafficking found at adult care facilit

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP - Managers of an adult assisted living home in Highland Township have been charged after drugs and weapons were found at the facility, according to an Oakland County Sheriff's Office release.

The Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team (NET) searched the home, used as an adult assisted living home, in the 1200 block of Essay Lane on Thursday. The search warrant was requested after the owners of the home were investigated for delivery of cocaine.

NET officers found 11.5 grams of cocaine, 14.7 grams of MDMA, 2178 grams of marijuana, 36.5 grams of marijuana wax, 16 morphine bills, 5 firearms, packaging material linked to drug trafficking, and cash inside the owner's bedroom.

Officials said the search warrant was executed with "little disturbance to the patients inside of the home." The residents appeared to be in good health, and there were no clear signs of neglect. Adult Protective Services have been notified.

The Oakland County Prosecutors office issued a warrant for Russell Steve Cockerham, 48, of Highland Township on Friday. He is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of morphine, felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned, and received a $50,000 cash surety bond. Russell Cockerham posted bond, and was released.

Angela Rose Cockerham, 45, of Highland Township was charged with possession of cocaine. The Fugitive Apprehension Team is looking for her because she did not appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.