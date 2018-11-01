Oakland County Sheriff's Office hosts 'Treats for Troops'

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The ninth annual "Treat for Troops" collection will be held this weekend, where the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office accepts Halloween candy donations to send thanks, encouragement and sweets to our troops overseas.

The program will run until Monday at 5 p.m.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard also encourages parents and children wishing to participate to include notes (thank you, holiday, etc.) to the troops with the donation.

“Treats for Troops is a great way parents can participate in a community service project with their kids while showing our troops we support them back home,” Bouchard said.

Halloween candy (individually wrapped, no chocolate please) may be dropped off at any of the Sheriff’s Office substations listed below.

Headquarters,

200 N. Telegraph Road,

Building 38E,

Pontiac, 48341

Brandon Township Substation,

15 South St.,

Ortonville, 48462

Commerce Township Substation,

401 Glengary,

Commerce Township, 48390

Highland Township Substation,

165 N. John St.,

Highland Township, 48356

Independence Township Substation,

6560 Citation Drive,

Independence Township, 48346

Orion Township Substation,

2525 Joslyn Road,

:ake Orion, 48360

Oxford Township Substation,

10 Dunlap Road,

Oxford, 48371

Rochester Hills Substation,

750 Barclay Circle,

Rochester Hills, 48307

