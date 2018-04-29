Oakland County Sheriff's Department investigating death of 15-month-old baby in Lyon Township

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The death of a 15-month-old child Friday morning in Lyon Township is under investigation by county and town officials.

According to authorities, Oakland County sheriff's deputies and Lyon Township Fire Department officials responded to a report of an unconscious baby in the Kensington Mobile Home Park at 11:38 a.m. Friday. Paramedics said the baby was beyond help and declared the child deceased.

Detectives requested the scene to be processed and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.