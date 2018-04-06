Oakland County sheriff's deputies arrest two men on suspicion of coin theft at car washes

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police arrested two men suspected of being involved in a string of coin thefts.

According to authorities, an Oakland County deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a car wash located on South Lapeer Road. The deputy had been made aware of several recent larcenies at self-service car washes in surrounding communities and upon investigation, two men were found near the coin-operated vacuums with hand tools.

Police said a cordless drill was inside the vehicle, allegedly used to drill holes into the machine's coin vault. The two men were arrested and are currently being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.