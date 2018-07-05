Oakland County sheriff's deputy injured while arresting man who allegedly assaulted girlfriend

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County sheriff's deputy suffered a laceration on his face Tuesday while arresting a man in Commerce Township.

Authorities said they were dispatched to the 10 block of Bayberry Drive around 5 a.m.

A 37-year-old woman waiting outside the home told deputies her boyfriend held her down and forcibly took her keys so she couldn't leave after an argument. The man then went into a bedroom and came back with a crossbow and shotgun and began pacing, authorities said. The woman was able to get outside and call 911.

When deputies asked the 32-year-old man to leave the home, he became verbally combative, authorities said. Deputies handcuffed the man and began escorting him off the porch, but he became combative and attempted to pull away from the deputy and toward the victim, authorities said.

During the struggle, the deputy lost his balance and fell about four feet off the porch and onto a concrete walkway. He hit his face on the ground and sustained a two-inch laceration on his cheek. The deputy was treated and released from a hospital, and he will be off work as a result of his injury.

The man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

