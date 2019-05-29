Oakland County sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Commerce Township

An Oakland County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash with an SUV on May 28, 2019. (WDIV)

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash Tuesday evening in Commerce Township.

Officials said the deputy's vehicle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Benstein and Glengary roads.

The driver of the other vehicle apparently suffered a medical condition and was transported to a hospital, officials said.

The deputy said he was having a hard time breathing after the airbag deployed.

