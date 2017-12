The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has restored functionality of its 911 call lines after experiencing problems Tuesday morning.

In the event of future service issues, use the following telephone numbers in lieu of calling 911 to report emergencies.

(248) 454-0564, (248) 454-0454

(248) 454-0565, (248) 454-0531

(248) 454-0562, (248) 454-0532

(248) 454-3431

Non-emergency calls please use: (248) 858-4930

