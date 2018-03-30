Oakland County Sheriff's Office seeks charges after 5-month-old goes to the ER

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Criminal charges are being sought after a 5-month-old baby was sent to the Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital emergency room with multiple injuries consistent with child abuse.

According to authorities, the child remains hospitalized with internal and visible injuries to the face, head and abdomen. The mother told Children's Protective Services the baby had only been in the care of herself and her boyfriend for a few days. She told CPS she had contacted the child's doctor when she noticed the bruising.

Police said the investigation determined that the mother's boyfriend had physically abused the baby when she was not home.

