MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - An Oakland County teenager was bored so she flipped her shoes.

They kept landing up, so Lana Andrews, of Madison Heights, took a 2-second video and posted it to Twitter. That video quickly garnered attention, leading to a viral challenge where people flip their Vans sneakers.

Hear more about the Vans Challenge in the story above.

