Oakland County woman says crews refuse to remove massive tree limb from power lines

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. - With 80-degree temperatures in the forecast, it can be easy to forget about the winter storm that knocked out power to 300,000 DTE Energy customers in Metro Detroit this month.

But on Monday night, an Oakland County couple said the mess left behind is creating a dangerous situation. A massive tree limb that knocked out power is still sitting on utility lines, and so far, nobody is taking responsibility for the cleanup.

The limb is so large it's almost a small tree. A tree trimmer said the limb likely weighs more than 2,000 pounds and is a public safety issue. DTE officials disagree, and said their crews didn't find anything wrong with the situation.

"I'm getting nowhere," resident Debbee Lotito said. "I feel like I'm running in circles."

Lotito said the tree limb came down during the winter storm two weeks ago and left her without power for days. When DTE crews got to the home in Lathrup VIllage, power was restored, but the mess was left behind.

"I asked him, 'What about the rest of this?'" Lotito said. "They said, 'Call the cable company.'"

Lotito said she called AT&T, but she was told that without a service disruption, the company isn't responsible.

"My concern is not just the mess, but we can't touch it because it's resting on these wires," Lotito said.

When she called a nearby tree trimmer, he said the job was too dangerous.

"He says if I do any cutting at all, there's a good chance the branch will fall even more and pull the wires off and possibly even pull down the pole," Lotito said.

At this point, Lotito said she messaged pictures of the mess to DTE on Facebook, asking for help. A crew arrived Monday and left a note.

"Oh, the last line here: 'Please contact the appropriate company,'" Lotito said. "I'd already contacted the cable company, who uses the telephone anymore? I had contacted the appropriate company. I feel 'ike it's a finger-pointing gesture."

Here's more of the statement from DTE Energy:

"DTE does not remove tree limbs below our power lines, particularly during a catastrophic storm.

"Also, I want to reiterate that our tree trimming contractor determined there was no immediate threat to safety and that the tree could be safely removed."

