Oakland County woman tries to take stun gun into court after buying it on Amazon, officials say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A woman was arrested Monday after trying to bring a stun gun she apparently bought on Amazon into a Rochester Hills court, according to authorities.

The 20-year-old Pontiac woman was at the 52/3 District Court at 1:50 p.m. Monday, officials said. Deputies said they noticed a suspicious item in her bag as it passed through an X-ray machine.

Officials said the item was a stun gun and the woman claimed she bought it on Amazon.

She did not have a valid concealed pistol license, police said.

She was arrested and detained in the court detention area before being taken to the Oakland County Jail, officials said.

