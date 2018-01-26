Oakland County woman wins $100,000 playing Michigan Lottery online

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 25 Card Cash game online Friday.

“I was playing the 25 Card Cash game on my son’s laptop and when I saw I won $100,000, I didn’t think it was real,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I had the strangest feeling come over me. It was like I died and came back to life!”

She plans to buy a home with the winnings as well as share some of the money with her parents and take her children to Disney World.

“I’m still in shock. I work two jobs to make ends meet, and this helps take a lot of pressure off my shoulders,” the player said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.