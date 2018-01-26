Oakland County youth suicide prevention training offered

TROY, Mich. - Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training will be available for anyone 16 or older during a two-day training opportunity on March 14-15.

ASIST certification will be available regardless of past experience for anyone wanting to provide suicide first aid.

Participants must attend both days to receive certification.

You can register for the event here.

Event will be held at the Oakland Community Health Network at 5505 Corporate Drive in Troy. It will run from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on March 14-15.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.