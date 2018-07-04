Oakland County's largest 4th of July parade covers Clawson in sea of red, white and blue

CLAWSON, Mich. - Thousands gathered Wednesday in Clawson to celebrate America's independence at the largest Fourth of July parade in Oakland County.

The city was covered in a sea of red, white and blue. Kids decked out in patriotic outfits waited for candy and watched the floats and bands.

Even pets were at the parade, wearing their best USA gear at the 86th annual celebration.

The festivities continue through the night with a fair and fireworks at 10 p.m.

