Oakland University police investigate 3 fires set in bathrooms on campus

Arson incidents reported inside South Foundation Hall and Hannah Hall

By Derick Hutchinson

Oakland University police are investigating arson incidents in bathrooms at class buildings. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Oakland University police are investigating a series of arson incidents after multiple fires were set inside bathrooms at buildings where classes are held on campus.

Police said someone set a fire around 10 p.m. Thursday in a third-floor women's bathroom at South Foundation Hall. While officers were investigating the incident, the Oakland University Police Department was notified of two similar incidents.

A fire had been set in a third-floor women's bathroom in South Foundation Hall on June 1, officials said.

In May, a fire was set inside a second floor men's bathroom at Hannah Hall.

Oakland University police are asking anyone who has information about the case or notices suspicious activity to call 248-370-3331.

Anyone who sees or smells smoke on campus should call 911 and activate the nearest fire alarm, police said.

