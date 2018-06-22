Oakland University police investigate 3 fires set in bathrooms on campus

Oakland University police are investigating arson incidents in bathrooms at class buildings. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Oakland University police are investigating a series of arson incidents after multiple fires were set inside bathrooms at buildings where classes are held on campus.

Police said someone set a fire around 10 p.m. Thursday in a third-floor women's bathroom at South Foundation Hall. While officers were investigating the incident, the Oakland University Police Department was notified of two similar incidents.

A fire had been set in a third-floor women's bathroom in South Foundation Hall on June 1, officials said.

In May, a fire was set inside a second floor men's bathroom at Hannah Hall.

Oakland University police are asking anyone who has information about the case or notices suspicious activity to call 248-370-3331.

Anyone who sees or smells smoke on campus should call 911 and activate the nearest fire alarm, police said.

