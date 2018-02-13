Oakland University second-safest college, says National Council for Home Safety and Security

The National Council for Home Safety and Security has ranked Oakland University second on its list of the Safest College Campuses in America for 2018.

Established in 1957, Oakland University is behind Idaho's Brigham Young University, which holds the top spot.

"Oakland has been steadily ascending a number of campus safety lists and now celebrates our highest ranking to date,” Oakland University police Chief Mark Gordon said. “This is certainly a point of pride for the police department, yet we also know it takes a commitment to safety by every member of the campus community to earn this type of recognition.”

Other Michigan universities on the list include Central Michigan University at No. 17, Ferris State University at No. 23, Michigan State University at No. 47 and the University of Michigan at No. 53.

The website reported that rankings were based on the most recent data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey put out by the U.S. Department of Education.

Nearly all accredited institutions with enrollment over 10,000 students were considered in this project.

Each school’s safety score was calculated by analyzing crimes reported by universities, including rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arsons. Violent and property crime rates for the cities in which the schools were located, and the number of law enforcement officers employed by the institution per 1,000 students were also factored into each school’s score.

