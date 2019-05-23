Former Detroit City Council Member Kwame Kenyatta dies

DETROIT - Former Detroit City Council Member Kwame Kenyatta has died.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

In 2012 Kenyatta announced that he wouldn't be seeking re-election. He resigned from office abruptly in June of 2013.

He had been dealing with health problems prior to leaving city council.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released the following statement:

“From his time as a Wayne County commissioner to his service as a member of Detroit City Council, Kwame Kenyatta was a fine public servant who fought hard for what he believed in and made our city a better place.”

