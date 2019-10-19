Remembering former Michigan Gov. William Milliken

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Michigan's longest-serving governor, William G. Milliken, died at the age of 97 Friday at his home in Traverse City.

As Michigan governors go, Milliken was one of the most beloved. He was a centrist Republican who dealt with many of the same problems in the late '60s and '70s Michigan's governors battled with most recently. Click here to learn more about the life of William Milliken.

Politicians are releasing statements on the death of William Milliken.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter releases statement on death of Milliken:

“Oakland County is deeply saddened by the passing of Gov. William Milliken. He faithfully served all Michiganders and earned respect on both sides of the aisle because of his moderate views and his ability to build consensus. He leaves a legacy of progressive accomplishments the moved our state forward and will always stand out in our history books as a model statesman. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox on the death of Milliken:

"Bill Milliken deeply appreciated Michigan, leading our state with distinction for nearly a generation. His time as Governor will be remembered for the kindness and civility he brought to his office. Our prayers are with Bill's friends and family as they celebrate Bill Milliken's remarkable life."

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm released the following:

"So very sad -- Bill Milliken was the personification of decency. RIP to a fervent conservationist, a statesman, an honest and true gentleman. If only we had more like him in this moment of division and acrimony. I know his beloved wife Helen is happy to welcome him home."

So very sad — Bill Milliken was the personification of decency. RIP to a fervent conservationist, a statesman, an honest and true gentleman. If only we had more like him in this moment of division and acrimony ...

I know his beloved wife Helen is happy to welcome him home. https://t.co/WnVTw0oG3U — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) October 18, 2019

Former AG Bill Schuette released the following:

"We all will miss Bill Milliken’s devotion to Michigan and his calling to serve our state and our country. His leadership on environmental stewardship of our Great Lakes is a lasting legacy. He was a strong Governor."

We all will miss Bill Milliken’s devotion to Michigan and his calling to serve our state and our country. His leadership on environmental stewardship of our Great Lakes is a lasting legacy. He was a strong Governor. — Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) October 18, 2019

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following:

"Governor Milliken was a true statesman who led our state with integrity and honor. He had a unique ability to bring people from both sides of the aisle together for the betterment of Michigan. We are a stronger, safer, more sustainable state because of his leadership and dedication to the people who call it home. I've always looked up to Governor Milliken as a trusted, respected leader and I'm proud to have called him a friend of the family. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Governor Milliken's family for their loss. May we all continue to learn from his lifetime of service as we work together to build a stronger Michigan for everyone."

Governor Milliken was a true statesman who led Michigan with integrity and honor. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Governor Milliken’s family for their loss. May we all continue to learn from his lifetime of service.

Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/v6LLJ0kX21 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 18, 2019

AG Dana Nessel released the following:

"Gov. Milliken had an innate ability to bring people together. He was a man who understood diplomacy and the importance of bipartisanship. Michigan is a stronger state because of his leadership and ability to reach across the aisle to make the lives of our residents better. His lifetime of service was appreciated by all who knew him. I extend my heart-felt condolences to his family - their loss is Michigan’s loss."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.