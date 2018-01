An off-duty officers was involved in a crash on Detroit's west side on Monday, January 8, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit police officer was in a crash Monday morning while on the way to a secondary employment position.

Police said the officer was driving his own vehicle when someone turned in front of him in the area of Meyers Road and Santa Clara Street.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.