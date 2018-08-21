Off-duty Detroit police officer accidentally shoots self in arm

An off-duty Detroit police officer was shot Aug. 21, 2018 at a home on Artesian Street. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit police officer accidentally shot herself in the arm Tuesday at a home in the 9600 block of Artesian Street on the city's west side.

The officer suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to her arm and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Not other details about the shooting are known at this time.

